О проекте «Подвиг Народа»

Help

To support the site’s latest version and innovations, we recommend using the following browser versions: Microsoft Internet Explorer 10, Mozilla Firefox 4, Google Chrome 5, Opera 11.5, Safari 5.0 and higher.

Main page

people and awards;

documents;

geography of war.

About the project, which contains information about the resource, access to which is provided to users of the website "Feat of the People".

Reviews, which contains reviews about the resource, access to which is provided to users of the website "Feat of the People".

Feedback, which contains a feedback form for users of the website "Feat of the People".

FAQ, which provides answers to user questions about the site, most frequently asked to the site Administration.

Help, which provides information about thematic sections of the site and ways to work with them.

At the top of the Main page there is a menu, its items correspond to the main thematic sections of the "Feat of the People" website.The central part of the Main page provides a general description of the website, as well as links to sections of the site:An additional menu with the following sections is available at the bottom of the page:

Search (only Russian)

The topic search in every section can be performed in two modes:

search in normal mode, when you define a search criteria by filling in the set of fields with the minimum information required to perform a search. search in advanced mode, when you define the search criteria by filling as many fields as possible and specifying detailed information about the search object. This type of search proves most effective as it produces the result that most closely meets to user's needs.

To start searching for information on any of the thematic sections, point to the name of the corresponding section (in the main menu of the site or in the central part of the main page):

People and awards (only Russian)

Search in the thematic section "People and awards" allows you to find information about the award, using the personal data of the awarded ones.

The topic search in every section can be performed in two modes:

normal;

advanced.

Search in Normal mode

For quick search, go to the "People and awards" section by clicking the left mouse button on:

section title; section button in the center of the Main page;

Then type the available information into the search field and click the "Search" button or the "Enter" key on the keyboard.

If necessary, you can select the number of records to be displayed on one page of the search results (by default, 50 records per page): 10, 30, 50, or 100.

The example of the search page in normal mode is given below:

Search in Advanced mode

To perform an advanced search of award information:

go to the "Search and awards" section; click the Advanced Search button; If you need more fields to refine the search, click the "More" button. When filling in fields in the advanced search mode, the user can define the search method for each field:

From the beginning - to search for documents that at the beginning of the corresponding index field will contain the value specified by the user in this search field;;

Exact phrase - to search for documents that in a corresponding index field will contain a value consisting of one or more words (or digits) in the same order as specified by the user in this search field;

Exact field - to search for documents that in the corresponding index field will contain the exact value specified by the user in this search field;

Full text search - to search for documents that in the corresponding index field will contain information specified by the user in this search field, disregarding the sequence of words and their quantity.

Documents (only Russian)

Searching the thematic section "Documents" allows you to find decrees and orders on rewarding.

The topic search in every section can be performed in two modes:

normal;

advanced.

Search in Normal mode

For quick search, go to the "Documents" section by clicking the left mouse button on:

section title; section button in the center of the Main page;

Then type the available information into the search field and click the "Search" button or the "Enter" key on the keyboard.

If necessary, you can select the number of records to be displayed on one page of the search results (by default, 50 records per page): 10, 30, 50, or 100.

Geography of War (only Russian)

Searching the thematic section "Geography of war" allows you to find data by location and time of events.

The documents in the "Geography of war" section can be found using the date of issue of documents as search criteria, or geographical reference to the locations of combat operations, or the information about the military commander who issued the document.

The topic search in every section can be performed in two modes:

normal;

advanced.

Search in Normal mode

For quick search, go to the "Geography of war" section by clicking the left mouse button on:

section title; section button in the center of the Main page;

Then type the available information into the search field and click the "Search" button or the "Enter" key on the keyboard.

If necessary, you can select the number of records to be displayed on one page of the search results (by default, 50 records per page): 10, 30, 50, or 100.

Search results

The results of searching for a war hero information are displayed as a list. Each page of the search results will display that number of records, which was specified by the user when determining the search conditions.

The first column in the list contains the row number of the search results.

The second column of the list indicates the data source, for example:

- data from the award documents;

- data from the card index;

- commemorative index data.

To navigate through the search results pages, click the button and select the number of the desired page from the drop-down list at the top of the search results page..

To navigate between pages in sequence, you can also use the buttons:

, to go to the next page;

, to go to the last page;

, to go to the previous page;

, to go to the first page.

If the search results do not meet the user's needs, then you can return to the search page by clicking on the name of the section in which the search was performed; in this case, all the completed search fields will remain unchanged. You can also click the "Back" button in the browser window to return to the previous page.

To view a particular record from among those found, point to it and click the left mouse button - the View information page will appear on the screen.

The electronic image of the document displayed on the page contains a description of the feat for which the decoration was awarded.

At the top of the page you can find the links To previous search result, To next search results - these links allow you to navigate through the pages with the required information according to the search results list.

The information about the personality is given below on the page. In the column "Archival documents on this award" the links to the electronic images of documents associated with this award and personality are highlighted in blue.